JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

James Investment Research Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Xenia, Ohio. The company was established in 1972 by founder Francis E. James, who is still with the company today acting as its Chairman and portfolio manager. The firm has grown from its inception to now have 19 employees of which 9 are investment professionals. James Investment Research conducts its research internally and utilizes fundamental and technical methodologies to make its investment decisions. The company uses both bottom up and top down investment approaches, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets in the U.S. James Investment Research invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, information technology, utilities and telecommunications, industrials, transports, energy, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $5.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 367 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 14 that make up just over $900 million of its managed assets. Both of James Investment Research’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been growing in recent years with its total assets under management experiencing significantly growth, increasing from $2 billion back in 2010 to approaching three times that amount. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to individuals, state or municipal government entities, corporations, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks, and investment advisors, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. James Investment Research offers its Balanced: Golden Rainbow, Macro Cap, Small Cap, Mid Cap, Long/Short, and Aggressive allocation mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 585 stocks valued at a total of $713.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 186,782 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 01/30/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.24 per share and a market cap of $169.65Bil. The stock has returned -18.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 36,480 shares in NYSE:SRE, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.83 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $161.24 per share and a market cap of $50.68Bil. The stock has returned 21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC bought 85,456 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 85,729. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.56 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC bought 15,373 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 15,382. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 01/30/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $274.32 per share and a market cap of $172.75Bil. The stock has returned -18.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-book ratio of 7.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC bought 34,039 shares of NAS:AEP for a total holding of 36,332. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.87.

On 01/30/2023, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $92.87 per share and a market cap of $47.72Bil. The stock has returned 6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

