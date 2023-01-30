Horrell Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

900 S. SHACKLEFORD RD SUITE 200 LITTLE ROCK, AR 72211

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horrell Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 840,000 shares in NAS:MNTV, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.77 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Momentive Global Inc traded for a price of $7.53 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -55.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Momentive Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ZEN by 65,000 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.89.

On 01/30/2023, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $77.48 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SWIR by 105,000 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.74.

On 01/30/2023, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $30.99 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned 124.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -63.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:HURN by 33,009 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.36.

On 01/30/2023, Huron Consulting Group Inc traded for a price of $66.73 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 53.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huron Consulting Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. bought 60,000 shares of NYSE:TDC for a total holding of 178,000. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.95.

On 01/30/2023, Teradata Corp traded for a price of $34.62 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned -13.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradata Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-book ratio of 15.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

