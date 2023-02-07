Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“Alvarium Tiedemann” or “AlTi” or the “Company”), a leading independent, global wealth and asset manager, today announced that Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer, and Christine Zhao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host meetings during the 2023 BofA Financial Services Conference to be held at the Conrad Downtown Hotel in New York City February 14-16, 2023.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $60 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 400 professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005605/en/