Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Overland Park, Kansas. The company was originally established in 2007 by cofounding partners Melinda K. Corporon and Richard W. Boyer, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its CEO and CIO, respectively. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management has developed a universal and approach for its clients, focusing on developing portfolios as a “function of risk, not return.” The company also focuses on liquidity and transparency, avoiding investments that may be difficult to liquidate. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, materials, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. in the company holds its allocations for just under 10 quarters, although the firm keeps its top 10 holdings, which make up a third of its total allocations, for just 6.1 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management had a turnover rate of 36.5%. The company operates with 12 employees of which 7 are investment professionals. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management oversees over $388 million in total assets under management spread across 862 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from $158 million back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base and over half of its total attributed assets. The company takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets, commissions, fixed fees, and hourly charges.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $304.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 99,905 shares in NYSE:SWK, giving the stock a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.2 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $84.77 per share and a market cap of $12.54Bil. The stock has returned -48.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 125,698 shares in NAS:VWOB, giving the stock a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.76 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $63.06 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 80,878-share investment in NAS:EMB. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.36 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $87.48 per share and a market cap of $17.32Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,020-share investment in NAS:CHKP. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.99 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $126.29 per share and a market cap of $15.84Bil. The stock has returned 5.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CNCR by 254,056 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.13.

On 01/30/2023, Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF traded for a price of $14.87 per share and a market cap of $22.46Mil. The stock has returned -19.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.