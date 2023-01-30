CYPRESS FUNDS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $574.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYPRESS FUNDS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 741,575-share investment in NYSE:DHI. Previously, the stock had a 7.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.56999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $94.83 per share and a market cap of $32.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CYPRESS FUNDS LLC bought 360,468 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 731,800. The trade had a 7.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/30/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.55 per share and a market cap of $1,025.78Bil. The stock has returned -30.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.25, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CYPRESS FUNDS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 360,468 shares. The trade had a 6.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/30/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143 per share and a market cap of $2,264.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 44.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CYPRESS FUNDS LLC bought 270,000 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 410,000. The trade had a 5.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.37.

On 01/30/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $209.67 per share and a market cap of $125.30Bil. The stock has returned 9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -325.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 280,000 shares in NYSE:DIS, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.02 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.59 per share and a market cap of $196.54Bil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

