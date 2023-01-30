OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 87,115 shares in BATS:MLN, giving the stock a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.78 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, VanEck Long Muni ETF traded for a price of $18.05 per share and a market cap of $278.87Mil. The stock has returned -10.82% over the past year.

During the quarter, OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV bought 14,190 shares of BATS:FFEB for a total holding of 531,465. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.51.

On 01/30/2023, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February traded for a price of $36.66 per share and a market cap of $247.46Mil. The stock has returned -2.26% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV bought 9,193 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 137,144. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $55.93 per share and a market cap of $54.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

During the quarter, OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV bought 11,834 shares of BATS:DFEB for a total holding of 543,032. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.99.

On 01/30/2023, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February traded for a price of $33.54 per share and a market cap of $305.22Mil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH /NY/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 1,766 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $231.37 per share and a market cap of $74.61Bil. The stock has returned -17.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a price-book ratio of 6.72.

