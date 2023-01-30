Peak Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peak Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Peak Asset Management, LLC bought 47,967 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 203,282. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.72 per share and a market cap of $25.27Bil. The stock has returned 1.71% over the past year.

Peak Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 58,704 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.16 per share and a market cap of $19.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 52,618 shares in ARCA:VNLA, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.42 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.75 per share and a market cap of $2.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

Peak Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 20,293 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.5.

On 01/30/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.47 per share and a market cap of $8.61Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 22,526 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.9 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.23 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.37% over the past year.

