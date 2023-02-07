UFP Industrial Changes Name to UFP Packaging

To better reflect its business focus and opportunity, UFP Industrial, LLC, a leading supplier of total packaging solutions, packaging logistics support and OEM components, and a subsidiary of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), is changing its name to UFP Packaging, LLC. The change is effective February 1, 2023.

“We are growing our business in protective packaging materials significantly toward becoming a world leader in the industry, so it’s important to communicate our focus from the minute we’re introduced,” said UFP Packaging President Scott Worthington. “From protective packaging materials to pallets to custom structural packaging, the new name – UFP Packaging – lets the customer know who and what we are: a total packaging solutions supplier.”

“The new name also refers to our vast capabilities,” he added. “With in-house designers and engineers who are experts in packaging solutions, world class manufacturing facilities, and state-of-the-art testing facilities, we earn industry-leading status and repeat customers every day because of our ability to blend functionality, durability, performance, and cost control into each of our solutions.”

UFP Packaging has its roots in the early 2000s, when UFP Industries (then Universal Forest Products) answered a growing call to supply industrial components, crating, and packaging for some of its customers. That business quickly grew thanks to UFP’s national footprint that allowed the company to serve national customers with multiple locations.

In the years since, UFP Packaging has expanded greatly, becoming a leader in creating and delivering total packaging solutions and a fast-growing business segment of UFP Industries. Today, it serves customers worldwide, from agriculture to aerospace, with total packaging solutions including custom crates, steel packaging, hard cases, on-site packaging, pallets, labels, corrugate, and much more.

It has dedicated state-of-the-art, in-house testing facilities, including an I.S.T.A.- and ASTM-certified testing lab in Georgia that is one of the country’s largest, offering large package testing for compression, incline and impact, rotary motion, and vibration for products up to 50,000 lbs. Its Michigan I.S.T.A. package testing lab is equipped to handle everything from large wood shipping crates and pallets to corrugated boxes and composite packaging solutions.

“UFP Industries grows and thrives on innovation, and nowhere is this more evident than in our global packaging business,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “This is an exciting milestone for us that highlights our focus and our determination to be the dominant packaging solutions provider. And with facilities, experts, and innovation in North America, Australia, Asia, and Europe, our team will deliver.”

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more, go to www.ufpi.com. For more information on UFP Packaging, visit UFPPackaging.com.

