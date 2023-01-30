Curtis Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

735 STATE STREET SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Curtis Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XSVM by 23,294 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.45.

On 01/30/2023, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF traded for a price of $48.86 per share and a market cap of $726.55Mil. The stock has returned -2.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.01.

During the quarter, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC bought 15,805 shares of ARCA:SCHM for a total holding of 25,605. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.67.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.41 per share and a market cap of $9.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

During the quarter, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC bought 3,515 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 18,432. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $228.33 per share and a market cap of $60.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a price-book ratio of 8.74.

During the quarter, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC bought 12,860 shares of ARCA:CMF for a total holding of 32,212. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.32.

On 01/30/2023, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.47 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC bought 13,930 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 66,786. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.68.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.03 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.