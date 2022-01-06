Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Iron+Mountain+Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced the tax treatment for all 2022 distributions on its common stock.

Form 1099

Box 1a

Form 1099

Box 1b

Form 1099

Box 2a

Form 1099

Box 2b

Form 1099

Box 2f

Form 1099

Box 3

Form 1099

Box 5

Payment

Date

Total

Distribution

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Qualified

Taxable

Dividend (1)

Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (2)

Section 897

Capital Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

Section

199A

Dividend (1)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

Jan 6, 2022

$0.618500

$0.559110

$0.000000

$0.059390

$0.016923

$0.059226

$0.000000

$0.559110

Apr 6, 2022

$0.618500

$0.559110

$0.000000

$0.059390

$0.016923

$0.059226

$0.000000

$0.559110

Jul 6, 2022

$0.618500

$0.559110

$0.000000

$0.059390

$0.016923

$0.059226

$0.000000

$0.559110

Oct 4, 2022

$0.618500

$0.559110

$0.000000

$0.059390

$0.016923

$0.059226

$0.000000

$0.559110

Jan 5, 2023(3)

$0.120354

$0.108797

$0.000000

$0.011557

$0.003293

$0.011525

$0.000000

$0.108797

Totals

$2.594354

$2.345237

$0.000000

$0.249117

$0.070985

$0.248429

$0.000000

$2.345237

(1)

Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and Section 897 Capital Gain are subsets of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

(3)

Cash distributions paid on January 5, 2023 with a record date of December 15, 2022 were $0.618500 per share, of which $0.120354 per share has been treated as a 2022 distribution and $0.498146 per share will be treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes. Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 857(b)(9), a portion of these distributions made in January is required to be included in the taxpayer's 2022 taxable income. The remaining amount will be subject to taxation in 2023.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2022, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain's transfer agent. If you held shares in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230130005499r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005499/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.