Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The company is scheduled to host its 2023 Analyst Day event in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). During the event, Williams' management will give in-depth presentations covering the company's natural gas-focused strategy to meet growing clean energy demands. These presentations will highlight the company’s efficient operations, disciplined project execution, 2022 performance and 2023 guidance.

Presentation slides and earnings materials will be accessible on the Williams%26rsquo%3B+Investor+Relations+website after market close on Feb. 20. Participants who wish to view the live presentation can access the webcast here: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2FwAoX6Qm6lRx.

A replay of the 2023 Analyst Day webcast will also be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

