PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ( SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 1, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results for the quarter and full year.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



A webcast replay will be available at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST on March 2, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link.