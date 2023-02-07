Hannon Armstrong Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0890 (Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0918 (toll). Participants should inform the operator you want to be joined to the Hannon Armstrong call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast with slides on our website. A replay after the event will be accessible as on-demand webcast on our website.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hannonarmstrong.com%2F. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to assets developed by leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, our core purpose is to make climate positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit hannonarmstrong.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

