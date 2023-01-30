Blackbaud Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 30, 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 13, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 14, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event:

Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, February 14

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

