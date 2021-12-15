Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868103
Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty's 2022 taxable dividend of $4.497873 per share includes a portion (72%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2021 and paid in January 2022 and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2022. Digital Realty's 2022 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $2.638084 per share (59%) as ordinary income, $0.747632 per share (16%) as capital gain distribution and $1.112157 per share (25%) as nondividend distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates (1)

Cash

Distribution

($ per share) (1)

Taxable

Dividend

($ per share) (1)

Box 1a
Ordinary
Dividend

($ per
share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Dividend

($ per
share)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Un-
Recaptured
Section 1250
Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f
Section 897
Capital
Gain ($ per
share) (2)

Box 3

Nondividend
Distribution

($ per share)

Box 5

Section
199A
Dividend

($ per
share) (3)

Section
1061

One-Year
Capital
Gain ($ per
share) (4)

Section
1061

Three-Year
Capital
Gain ($ per
share) (4)

12/15/2021

01/14/2022

$1.160000

$0.837873

$0.491428

$0.015398

$0.139271

$0.016395

$0.101620

$0.207174

$0.476030

$0.000218

$0.000218

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.715552

$0.022420

$0.202787

$0.023872

$0.147965

$0.301661

$0.693132

$0.000318

$0.000318

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.715552

$0.022420

$0.202787

$0.023872

$0.147965

$0.301661

$0.693132

$0.000318

$0.000318

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$1.220000

$1.220000

$0.715552

$0.022420

$0.202787

$0.023872

$0.147965

$0.301661

$0.693132

$0.000318

$0.000318



$4.820000

$4.497873

$2.638084

$0.082658

$0.747632

$0.088011

$0.545515

$1.112157

$2.555426

$0.001172

$0.001172



(1)

Please note that of the $1.16 quarterly distribution paid in January 2022, $0.322127 was included in the 2021 taxable dividend and $0.837873 will be considered as 2022 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes. The $1.22 quarterly cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 and paid in January 2023 will be treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes and will not be included on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV and will be reported on your 2023 Form 1099-DIV.



(2)

Represents Section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Box 2a Long-Term Capital Gain. Section 897 is applicable to nonresident alien individuals and foreign corporations.



(3)

Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV).



(4)

For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, Digital Realty is disclosing two additional capital gain categories. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." Please consult your tax advisor with respect to the two additional categories disclosed herein.



Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868855
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.022676 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.289824 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per
share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per
share)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f
Section 897
Capital Gain
($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.255669

$0.008011

$0.072456

$0.008529

$0.052868

$0.247658

$0.000114

$0.000114

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.255669

$0.008011

$0.072456

$0.008529

$0.052868

$0.247658

$0.000114

$0.000114

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.255669

$0.008011

$0.072456

$0.008529

$0.052868

$0.247658

$0.000114

$0.000114

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.328125

$0.328125

$0.255669

$0.008011

$0.072456

$0.008529

$0.052868

$0.247658

$0.000114

$0.000114



$1.312500

$1.312500

$1.022676

$0.032044

$0.289824

$0.034116

$0.211472

$0.990632

$0.000456

$0.000456


Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868830
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.462500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.139552 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.322948 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash
Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f Section
897 Capital
Gain

($ per share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.284888

$0.008926

$0.080737

$0.009504

$0.058911

$0.275962

$0.000127

$0.000127

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.284888

$0.008926

$0.080737

$0.009504

$0.058911

$0.275962

$0.000127

$0.000127

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.284888

$0.008926

$0.080737

$0.009504

$0.058911

$0.275962

$0.000127

$0.000127

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.365625

$0.365625

$0.284888

$0.008926

$0.080737

$0.009504

$0.058911

$0.275962

$0.000127

$0.000127



$1.462500

$1.462500

$1.139552

$0.035704

$0.322948

$0.038016

$0.235644

$1.103848

$0.000508

$0.000508


Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 253868822
Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2022 taxable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.300000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.012936 per share (78%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.287064 per share (22%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Cash
Distribution

($ per share)

Taxable
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

($ per share)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

($ per share)

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

($ per share)

Box 2f
Section 897
Capital
Gain ($ per
share)

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

($ per share)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure

($ per share)

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.253234

$0.007935

$0.071766

$0.008448

$0.052365

$0.245299

$0.000113

$0.000113

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.253234

$0.007935

$0.071766

$0.008448

$0.052365

$0.245299

$0.000113

$0.000113

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.253234

$0.007935

$0.071766

$0.008448

$0.052365

$0.245299

$0.000113

$0.000113

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.325000

$0.325000

$0.253234

$0.007935

$0.071766

$0.008448

$0.052365

$0.245299

$0.000113

$0.000113



$1.300000

$1.300000

$1.012936

$0.031740

$0.287064

$0.033792

$0.209460

$0.981196

$0.000452

$0.000452


Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the Company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Additional Information

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
(737) 281-0101
In[email protected]

