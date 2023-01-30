Albemarle Announces Launch of Ketjen Corporation

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023

New, wholly owned subsidiary focuses on advanced catalyst solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced the official brand launch of Ketjen, its wholly owned subsidiary that crafts tailored, advanced catalyst solutions for the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries.

Ketjen.jpg

The company shared the new name of its catalysts business in November 2022 after announcing plans to operate the business as a subsidiary. As a distinct brand, Ketjen will continue to support customers in their unique energy transition journeys from fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives.

"As the industry responds to global market dynamics, our customers need innovative solutions to help them navigate their changing landscapes," said Ketjen President Raphael Crawford. "Ketjen will continue to provide its portfolio of advanced catalyst and specialty chemicals solutions, which are unique to each customer's needs, to increase production performance and business value."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ketjen will collaborate with customers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemical industries across three divisions, Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC), Clean Fuels and Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC), and Performance Catalyst & Curative Solutions (PCS). Albemarle's existing advanced catalyst solutions team will lead Ketjen operations.

"The launch of Ketjen continues our legacy as a partner-of-choice for industry leaders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Establishing Ketjen under this separate structure will allow the business even greater focus and continued development of custom, high-impact catalyst products."

Ketjen's team of qualified experts adopt a flexible, hands-on approach to customer operations to counsel and lead on mission-critical functions. With strong industry engagement and continuing long-term partnerships with major corporations, Ketjen will lead the industry in safe and reliable advanced catalyst solutions.

About Ketjen
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalysts solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit www.ketjen.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company that thinks beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

albemarle_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH99863&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-launch-of-ketjen-corporation-301733708.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH99863&Transmission_Id=202301301615PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH99863&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.