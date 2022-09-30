AMH Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2022 cash distributions.

AMH_Logo.jpg

For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, cash distributions for its:

  • Common shares
  • 5.875% Series F redeemable perpetual preferred shares
  • 5.875% Series G redeemable perpetual preferred shares
  • 6.25% Series H redeemable perpetual preferred shares

were classified as follows:

Classification

Percent

Ordinary Dividend Income(1)

52.577163 %

Capital Gain Distributions(2)(3)(4)

47.422837 %

Total

100.000000 %





(1)

100% of the Ordinary Dividend Income is treated as Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 199A Qualified REIT Dividend Income. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends.



(2)

25.028783% of the capital gain distributions is treated as unrecaptured IRC Section 1250 gain.



(3)

Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the Company is disclosing additional information related to the capital gain dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distributions for purposes of IRC Section 1061. IRC Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2022 distributions, since all capital gain distributions relate to IRC Section 1231 gains. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether IRC Section 1061 applies to their capital gain distributions.



(4)

100% of the capital gain distributions represent gain from dispositions of US real property interests pursuant to IRC Section 897 for foreign shareholders.

The Company's tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022, has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax classification for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH), previously known as American Homes 4 Rent, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of September 30, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

Contact:
AMH
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA00465&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amh-announces-tax-treatment-of-2022-distributions-301733939.html

SOURCE AMH

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00465&Transmission_Id=202301301642PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00465&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.