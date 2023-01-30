PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, announced that it has received the BRC Global Standard (BRCGS) certification for Packaging Materials. The certification is a globally recognized benchmark that validates that products are safe, legally compliant and high quality.

Markem-Imaje achieved the certification at its manufacturing site for Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) inks in Bourg-Lès-Valence, France, following a rigorous assessment by a third-party certification body. The certification confirms that Markem-Imaje's CIJ inks and additives meet the leading global standards for manufacturing practice.

"The BRC standard is one of the most ambitious certifications applicable to the production process for marking and coding inks. We are very proud of this recognition and the hard work and commitment of our team. We ultimately expect to achieve this certification at all of our ink manufacturing sites," said Mark Rapposelli, Vice President of Product Development and Engineering at Markem-Imaje.

Recognized by the international industrial sector's Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the certification helps Markem-Imaje's food-producing customers worldwide to safely build consumer and partner trust throughout the entire supply chain. Markem-Imaje's Grade A certification demonstrates a commitment to food safety and compliance with marking and coding inks above and beyond the company's competitors, which is increasingly important amid heightened consumer focus on food fraud, hygiene, product safety and supply chain transparency.

The BRCGS provides a robust framework in quality management including both hazard and risk assessment analysis and guaranteed hygiene requirements. The certification covers:

Inks and additives for inkjet printers for coding and marking with direct or indirect food contact.

Inks and additives for marking on primary and secondary packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other markets.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markem-imaje-receives-the-manufacturing-industrys-brc-global-standard-certification-for-packaging-materials-301733573.html

SOURCE Dover