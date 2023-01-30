Quaker Houghton supports clean energy with Constellation advancing its goal of achieving carbon neutrality

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced today that it has entered into a contract with Constellation to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates ("RECs") to match approximately half of its total U.S. based electricity needs.

Andy Tometich, Quaker Houghton's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Sustainability is core to our business and is a critical, driving force in our long-term plan. We are pleased to accelerate the achievement of our greenhouse gas emissions targets through the use of renewable energy certificates and remain committed to delivering on our ambitious 2030 sustainability goals."

The RECs supplied by Constellation are Green-e® Energy certified and sourced from wind and/or solar energy generators located in the contiguous United States. Throughout the term of the contract, 100% of the electricity purchased by certain Quaker Houghton U.S. locations will be purchased via a renewable source or matched with RECs, which are subsequently retired. Each Renewable Energy Certificate retired represents the positive environmental attributes of one megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity generated by a renewable generator. Through the purchase of RECs, Quaker Houghton is supporting the operation and development of facilities that generate clean, renewable energy in locations where on-site generation is not currently feasible.

"Constellation is pleased to support the sustainability goals of our customers," said Daniel J. Verbanac, Senior Vice President, Retail for Constellation. "As America's leading clean energy producer, Constellation lauds Quaker Houghton's choice of renewable energy which helps reduce pollution and demonstrates a commitment to the environment."

For additional information on Quaker Houghton's sustainability program and comprehensive goals, visit www.quakerhoughton.com/sustainability.

About Quaker Houghton:
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

About Constellation
Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing 10 percent of the nation's clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation's transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Green-e® Energy certifies that renewable energy certificates meet the minimum environmental and consumer protection standards established by the non-profit Center for Resource Solutions. For more information on Green-e® Energy certification requirements, call 1-888-63-GREEN or log on to green-e.org.

Quaker_Houghton_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH00367&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-supports-clean-energy-with-constellation-advancing-its-goal-of-achieving-carbon-neutrality-301733890.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH00367&Transmission_Id=202301301630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH00367&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.