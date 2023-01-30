PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced today that it has entered into a contract with Constellation to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates ("RECs") to match approximately half of its total U.S. based electricity needs.

Andy Tometich, Quaker Houghton's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Sustainability is core to our business and is a critical, driving force in our long-term plan. We are pleased to accelerate the achievement of our greenhouse gas emissions targets through the use of renewable energy certificates and remain committed to delivering on our ambitious 2030 sustainability goals."

The RECs supplied by Constellation are Green-e® Energy certified and sourced from wind and/or solar energy generators located in the contiguous United States. Throughout the term of the contract, 100% of the electricity purchased by certain Quaker Houghton U.S. locations will be purchased via a renewable source or matched with RECs, which are subsequently retired. Each Renewable Energy Certificate retired represents the positive environmental attributes of one megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity generated by a renewable generator. Through the purchase of RECs, Quaker Houghton is supporting the operation and development of facilities that generate clean, renewable energy in locations where on-site generation is not currently feasible.

"Constellation is pleased to support the sustainability goals of our customers," said Daniel J. Verbanac, Senior Vice President, Retail for Constellation. "As America's leading clean energy producer, Constellation lauds Quaker Houghton's choice of renewable energy which helps reduce pollution and demonstrates a commitment to the environment."

For additional information on Quaker Houghton's sustainability program and comprehensive goals, visit www.quakerhoughton.com/sustainability.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

About Constellation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations and public sector customers across the continental United States, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing 10 percent of the nation's clean energy. We are further accelerating the nation's transition to a carbon-free future by helping our customers reach their sustainability goals, setting our own ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent carbon-free generation by 2040, and by investing in promising emerging technologies to eliminate carbon emissions across all sectors of the economy. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Green-e® Energy certifies that renewable energy certificates meet the minimum environmental and consumer protection standards established by the non-profit Center for Resource Solutions. For more information on Green-e® Energy certification requirements, call 1-888-63-GREEN or log on to green-e.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-supports-clean-energy-with-constellation-advancing-its-goal-of-achieving-carbon-neutrality-301733890.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton