NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings before the market opens on February 16, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9716 (USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2023, through March 2, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13735755.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the first quarter of 2023, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • The Raymond James & Associates Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
  • The BofA Securities Information & Business Services Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
  • The Jefferies Business Services Summit in New York City on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

