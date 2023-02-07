Gentherm to Host Enhanced Earnings Call with Strategic Update

2 hours ago
NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022, issue 2023 guidance, and provide 2026 outlook at 6 am ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In addition to a review of its fourth quarter and full year results, Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO, and Matteo Anversa, Gentherm’s Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will provide a Strategic Update with 2026 outlook for the investment community. The call is scheduled for 8-10 am ET on February 22, 2023, with the presentation materials being posted to the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com following the call.

Webcast
A live audio webcast with a presentation and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

Conference Call
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID number: 13736190

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13736190. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 8, 2023.

Investor Relations Contact
Yijing Brentano
[email protected]
248-308-1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
[email protected]
248-289-9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm ( THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

