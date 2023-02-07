Smiths Detection deploys multi-site central image processing solution for DHL Express Australia

2 hours ago
Smiths+Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has deployed a fully operational multi-site central image processing and management solution for DHL Express Australia.

The solution connects existing Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is high-speed automatic explosive detection scanners at the sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane into one intelligent network that allows all X-ray images to be analysed at a single central location and provides consolidated data analytics and insights. The intelligent centralised screening solution will enable DHL Express Australia to optimise staffing rostering, as well as significantly increase the utilisation of its security operators while reducing overall operational expenditure.

The technology will be used for the safe and efficient screening of international air freight, in line with both TSA and Australian regulations.

Ajay Sankaran, Managing Director of Australia & Sales Director South Asia, Smiths Detection said: “We are delighted to have installed a screening and management platform for DHL Australia. Remote screening and the use of a central management system provides the user with operational data from across the screening process, generating invaluable insights while making it easier to screen for threats and monitor overall performance. The platform can also be easily expanded to include more security screening equipment.”

“The initiative has significantly contributed to the improvement of DHL air cargo examination in all key areas of measurement: screener utilisation, which has resulted in a greater than 40% reduction in X-ray operator hours; decision times and compliance driven by collocation in a purpose-designed screening room; and reduction in insider threat risk due to the separation of the screener from the physical freight. These improvements have been facilitated by the vastly enhanced visibility associated with the centralisation of management.”

About the products:

HI-SCAN+10080+EDX-2is is an automatic explosives detection system that uses a dual view X-ray system to allow operators to ‘look behind’ objects while automatically screening baggage for explosives.

MatriX+Server is a system management and image distribution system that connects X-ray units and operator workstations. The MatriX Server helps to manage the distribution of images and results within a multi-level X-ray network.

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics – helping make the world a safer place.

For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithsdetection.com.

