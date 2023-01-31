FIRST INTERSTATE BANK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 30918 Billings, MT 59116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $1.35Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST INTERSTATE BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANK reduced their investment in NAS:FIBK by 1,792,997 shares. The trade had a 5.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.28.

On 01/31/2023, First Interstate BancSystem Inc traded for a price of $34.28 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Interstate BancSystem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FIRST INTERSTATE BANK bought 724,540 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 1,325,149. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $13.79Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 84,589-share investment in ARCA:IWV. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $229.05 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $232.09 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANK reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 368,846 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 01/31/2023, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $33.4 per share and a market cap of $14.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST INTERSTATE BANK bought 104,929 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 1,209,030. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.70999999999999.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.2 per share and a market cap of $41.08Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.