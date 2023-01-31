SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $1.88Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 562,929 shares in NYSE:C, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.4 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.75 per share and a market cap of $100.23Bil. The stock has returned -16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 4,205 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 01/31/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2428.58 per share and a market cap of $45.57Bil. The stock has returned 24.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:REGN by 13,823 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $629.39.

On 01/31/2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $736.46 per share and a market cap of $80.20Bil. The stock has returned 17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 162,739 shares of NAS:PRGS for a total holding of 897,664. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.21.

On 01/31/2023, Progress Software Corp traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned 15.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progress Software Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 210,356 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 1,148,773. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 01/31/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.3 per share and a market cap of $282.29Bil. The stock has returned -21.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

