Kendall Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 JEFFERSON PLAZA ROCKVILLE, MD 20852

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kendall Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kendall Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:CDW by 4,230 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.43.

On 01/31/2023, CDW Corp traded for a price of $194.03 per share and a market cap of $26.27Bil. The stock has returned 6.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDW Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 19.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Kendall Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 1,848 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.77.

On 01/31/2023, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $366.14 per share and a market cap of $119.29Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Kendall Capital Management bought 9,300 shares of BATS:SMMD for a total holding of 78,826. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.79.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Russell 2500 ETF traded for a price of $57.17 per share and a market cap of $585.99Mil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

Kendall Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:CBNK by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.91.

On 01/31/2023, Capital Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $21.35 per share and a market cap of $301.86Mil. The stock has returned -15.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kendall Capital Management bought 15,887 shares of NAS:CG for a total holding of 25,292. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.93.

On 01/31/2023, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $35.16 per share and a market cap of $12.78Bil. The stock has returned -24.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.