TPG Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were TPG Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 359,992 shares in ARCA:JPIE, giving the stock a 9.789999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.11 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, JPMorgan Income ETF traded for a price of $46.02 per share and a market cap of $318.92Mil. The stock has returned -6.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 72,142-share investment in ARCA:SDY. Previously, the stock had a 5.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.86 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $127.18 per share and a market cap of $23.81Bil. The stock has returned 4.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

The guru established a new position worth 216,896 shares in NAS:BSCP, giving the stock a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.35 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.27 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 227,326 shares in NAS:BSCQ, giving the stock a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.13 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned -5.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 17,184 shares in ARCA:IWF, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $228.33 per share and a market cap of $60.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a price-book ratio of 8.74.

