Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 445,575 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 61.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.98 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.72 per share and a market cap of $25.27Bil. The stock has returned 1.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 744,502 shares. The trade had a 34.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.16 per share and a market cap of $19.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PTBD by 1,903,081 shares. The trade had a 32.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.75.

On 01/31/2023, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.6709 per share and a market cap of $283.19Mil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 78,581 shares in BATS:EFAV, giving the stock a 6.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.71 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $66.55 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC bought 48,573 shares of NAS:VTWO for a total holding of 50,039. The trade had a 4.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.31.

On 01/31/2023, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $75.47 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned -2.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

