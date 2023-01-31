Berger Financial Group, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 259 stocks valued at a total of $757.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Berger Financial Group, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 560,959-share investment in ARCA:GTEK. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.93 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.58 per share and a market cap of $245.82Mil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

The guru established a new position worth 305,216 shares in ARCA:GINN, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.08 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF traded for a price of $45.4054 per share and a market cap of $336.00Mil. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

The guru established a new position worth 19,962 shares in NAS:TSCO, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.66 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $222.79 per share and a market cap of $24.61Bil. The stock has returned 5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 12.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 294,648 shares in NYSE:HPE, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co traded for a price of $16.01 per share and a market cap of $20.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Berger Financial Group, Inc bought 40,211 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 45,214. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 01/31/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.58 per share and a market cap of $109.85Bil. The stock has returned -17.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

