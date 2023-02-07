Kornit Digital Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) ( KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, February 15th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call:1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free)
International:1-201-689-8263 or 1-809-406-247 (Israeli Toll-Free)
Conference ID:13735879


A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 1, 2023.

Replay:1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free)
International:1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:13735879

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczOTQxNCM1MzgyMzExIzIwMTY5MjI=
Kornit-Digital-Ltd.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.