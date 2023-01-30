Hyundai Mobis received record-high global orders, nearly doubled last year

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2023

  • Hyundai Mobis reaches a new milestone by receiving record-braking auto components orders worth $4.7 billion, thanks to bold sales strategies.
  • Significant achievements include electrification component order from a global automaker in progress, and new orders from major brands in North America and Europe.
  • Targeting $5.3 billion of global sales in 2023, leveraging its global production bases and dedicated marketing programs.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) won a record-braking number of orders that add up to $4.7 billion from global automakers in 2022. This is the greatest achievement since the company began to fully engage in the global auto components market in the early 2000s.

hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Hyundai Mobis' global orders, called non-captive orders, excluding orders from Hyundai Motor and Kia, has contributed to the highest annual sales in the company history, worth $42 billion (KRW 51 trillion) in 2022.

The dramatic increase in the expansion of global order is the result of large-scale orders for value-added components, such as advanced assistance systems (ADAS) integrated products. The electrification component order from a global automaker is also in progress, which is a significant move forward.

Increasing new orders from major brands in North America and Europe were also the impetus behind this remarkable feat. In the past, the majority of overseas orders were mostly from North America and Asia. However, the company explains that specific brands and products regarding new deals are not disclosed due to the industry practices.

Hyundai Mobis' global orders has increased consistently over the years. The amount of global orders totaled $1.8 billion in 2020, $2.5 billion in 2021, and soared to $4.7 billion in 2022, which nearly doubled last year. It surpasses the company's target amount of $3.8 billion for 2022 by 25%. Hyundai Mobis now set an ambitious goal of reaching $5.4 billion in 2023.

The company is recently reinforcing new mobility products in electronic, lamps, and IVI products to meet the increased market demand for the latest innovations, including autonomous technologies and next generation displays. Electrification components are another flagship line for targeting global automakers.

Axel Maschka, executive vice president of sales at Hyundai Mobis, said, "Global automakers are highly interested in our state-of-the-art technologies and award-winning products. We expect the company to grow by about 15% this year based on the strong trust with not only the existing customers, but also new customers."

The 44 stable local production bases around the globe, the key account management (KAM) teams for dedicated support for the local customers and aggressive marketing activities were the driving force of new orders in 2022. The company will continue its bold sales strategy by aligning customer and market needs in 2023.

Hyundai Mobis has introduced the company's vision and innovative technology by participating in major international exhibitions including the CES, IAA in Germany, and NAIAS. The company also has hold exclusive tech shows targeting European automakers. Moreover, Hyundai Mobis has been winning numerous accolades such as CES innovation Awards, PACE pilot by Automotive News, and IF Design Awards.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact
Jihyun Han: [email protected]
Choon Kee Hwang : [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN99581&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-received-record-high-global-orders-nearly-doubled-last-year-301734047.html

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN99581&Transmission_Id=202301302100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN99581&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.