TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.


World Production

Calendar Year of 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2022
Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

December 2022
Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.html

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



