Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29 , a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2023 EGYPS exhibition, where it will showcase its suite of ground-breaking connected safety devices. The event is taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo, from February 13 to 15 and expects to attract more than 500 exhibitors and 32,000 attendees.

Blackline Regional Sales Manager Samy Karam Gerguis has also been invited to give a presentation at the adjoining EGYPS Technical Conference on February 13 at 2:30 p.m. (Room 1, Session 1), where he will provide unique insight into “How to improve health and safety in the energy industry by using connected wearable technology.” The EGYPS 2023 Technical Conference brings together global oil, gas, and energy professionals to showcase the latest technical opportunities and challenges, breakthrough research findings, innovative technologies and industry solutions, creating an excellent learning and networking hub for the industry’s technical experts.

At the exhibition, attendees will experience first-hand Blackline Safety’s full suite of award-winning connected solutions, including the new G6+wearable+single-gas+detector. Featuring cloud connectivity and data insights, the G6 wearable single-gas detector helps users quickly respond to—and prevent—safety incidents and manage compliance. The company’s flagship %3Cb%3EG7+wearable+personal+gas+detectors+%3C%2Fb%3Ewill+also+be+on+display. These devices for personal gas detection and lone worker monitoring include built-in connectivity, out-of-the-box deployment, easy integration into existing operations, and a broad gas sensor portfolio from which to choose. Rounding out the exhibit will be the G7+EXO+Area+Monitor, the world’s first direct-to-cloud area portable area gas monitor that offers rapid deployment, configuration flexibility and versatile mounting systems for placement anywhere.

Commenting on the benefits of Blackline’s solutions, Ahmed Fathi, Engineering Products Head of Department at Blackline’s Oman Distributor of the Year, Mohsin Haider Darwish (MHD ACERE) commented, “As a deep-rooted distributor of fire and safety solutions since the 1980s, MHD ACERE could quickly see the potential of Blackline’s unrivalled connected safety technology. Since day one of our partnership, we have demonstrated to our customers how the product can support them to widen the scope of worker and workplace protection. Customers appreciate what we offer and believe in it. They see it working anytime, anywhere, without special network limitations or configuration requirements. We are proud to represent Blackline Safety.”

Behind every Blackline Safety solution are Blackline+Live & Blackline+Analytics, award-winning connected safety software that enable organizations to know the moment something happens and manage it through to resolution with world-class emergency management tools. Reports are automatically compiled using data streamed directly from the field, meaning users can monitor, configure and deploy their fleet any time, anywhere.

Visit Blackline Safety at stand #2F17, Hall 2, Egypt International Exhibition Center. For Blackline Safety news and product tours, please visit here.

