Aker Carbon Capture enters Finnish Power-to-X market

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO,Norway, Jan. 31, 2023

OSLO,Norway, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture will deliver a pre-engineering study to the energy company St1 for the development of a carbon capture facility at Finnsementti's Lappeenranta cement plant. The captured CO2 would be used for the first renewable synthetic methanol plant in Finland. Aker Carbon Capture's Just Catch unit could capture around 40,000 tonnes CO2 per year, enabling the production of 25,000 tonnes of methanol per year.

Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering the world's first carbon capture facility at Norcem's cement plant in Brevik, Norway, and will bring learnings from this project into the study for the Finnsementti carbon capture plant.

"We are excited to enter the Finnish market and deliver a study for the promising Power-to-X market. Renewable synthetic methanol can replace fossil fuels used in maritime and road transport," says Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "We are dedicated to help decarbonize the hard-to-abate cement industry through our proven and proprietary carbon capture technology. Finland has a strong ambition to go climate neutral by 2035, and we are ready to support Finnish industry on its decarbonization journey," she continues.

Today, on an industrial scale, methanol is predominantly produced from natural gas by reforming the gas with steam and then converting and distilling the resulting synthesized gas mixture to create pure methanol. The synthetic methanol production plant in Lappeenranta would use the hard-to-abate carbon dioxide emissions from the limestone raw-material at the Finnsementti factory. The other raw material needed is low-carbon hydrogen produced in an electrolysis process involving wind power and water. E-methanol is produced in the synthesis of captured carbon and low-carbon hydrogen.

"At St1 we see Aker Carbon Capture as a potential technology supplier with significant experience to support us in the St1 Power-to-Methanol Lappeenranta project. We seek solutions that offer a high technology readiness level which can be heat integrated into cement plant processes. Another part of the co-operation will be to study CO2 liquefaction and on-site storage options to secure the methanol plant operation, in case when CO2 is not available from the flue gas of the cement plant," says Riitta Silvennoinen, Head of Energy Transition Business at St1.

"We're looking forward to working together with St1, who aim to be frontrunners in the production of renewable synthetic methanol. This collaboration marks the start of our carbon capture journey in Finland, offering many opportunities," says Joel Flitton, Sales Director Sweden and Finland at Aker Carbon Capture.

About the St1 Power-to-Methanol Lappeenranta project

St1 researches and develops economically viable, environmentally friendly sustainable energy solutions and sees Power-to-X as an interesting possibility to help decarbonize the transport sector. It has extensively studied the potential of using and producing various Power-to-X products, such as synthetic methanol, green ammonia, and synthetic kerosene.

St1 is aiming to start producing synthetic methanol by 2026. The Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has granted this project a conditional funding of EUR 35.4 million, awaiting approval from the European Commission. Funding is provided by the European Recovery and Resilience Facility.

More information about the project is available on St1's website:

https://www.st1.com/st1-is-planning-a-synthetic-methanol-pilot-plant-in-lappeenranta-finland

CONTACT:

Media contacts:
Aker Carbon Capture
Yannick Vanderveeren, Head of Communications
mob: +47 458 36 358, email: [email protected]

St1
Riitta Silvennoinen, Head of Energy Transition Business
mob: +358 50 589 3036, email: [email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: [email protected]
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO01070&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-enters-finnish-power-to-x-market-301734358.html

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture AS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO01070&Transmission_Id=202301310212PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO01070&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.