Autoliv Retires Treasury Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV), (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of January 31, 2023, the total number of outstanding shares of common stock is 86,187,746 and the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock is 91,167,783.

Autoliv retired 10,000,000 shares of common stock that had been held in treasury by the Company, which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The retirement of the treasury shares and resulting decrease in the number of issued shares of common stock had no impact on the number of shares entitled to vote or percentage ownership of voting rights as treasury shares have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

The Company now has a total of 91,167,783 issued shares of common stock of which 86,187,746 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the 10,000,000 treasury shares, Autoliv continues to hold 4,980,037 shares of common stock in treasury.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on January, 31, 2023, 08:00 CET.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV); (NASDAQ Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2022, our products saved close to 35,000 lives. Every year our products prevent more than 300,000 severe injuries.

Our close to 70,000 associates in 28 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2022 amounted to US $ 8.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

favicon.png?sn=IO01068&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-retires-treasury-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-301734378.html

SOURCE Autoliv

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO01068&Transmission_Id=202301310230PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO01068&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.