44 minutes ago
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced to offer multi-site manufacturing support across all regions for ASIC customers. With its long-term close collaboration with global foundry and OSAT vendors, Faraday is able to provide customers the multi-site support to mitigate manufacturing risks due to economy, accidents, epidemics, or geopolitics.

To implement corporate sustainability, Faraday has devoted its resources and efforts to developing a robust business continuity plan (BCP). The company has successfully integrated worldwide multi-site resources, including engineers, foundries, packaging and testing partners, to overcome logistics challenges in past years. This resulting plan has received worldwide recognition from customers for its flexible supply chain management, capacity allocation, rapid response time, and risk control capabilities.

“We are pleased to offer the preference manufacturing solution to our customers,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “By working in partnership with worldwide suppliers, we build up resilience in response to uncertainty issues and help customers to develop long-life cycle products with confidence.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

