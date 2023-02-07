Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Proposed Grant of Options

Aligning the Board with Growing Shareholder Value

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (

AIM:ALL, Financial)(OTCQX:ALLIF, Financial)(ASX:A11, Financial) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, announces that it is to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at the office of HopgoodGanim Lawyers, Level 7, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 on Wednesday, 1st March 2023 at 9:00 am (Brisbane time, Australia).

As part of the Company's ongoing review of the appropriateness of its remuneration and incentive arrangements, the Company's Nomination & Remuneration Committee recommended that the current executive and senior independent non-executive team's option entitlements be reviewed and the proposed that the unlisted options below be issued to Directors to ensure appropriate and aligned incentive packages are in place.

The use of options provides a mechanism to incentivise the Directors and align with the growth and development of the Company and its projects.

Issue of Share Options

Accordingly, the Company will issue the following unlisted options to directors:

Director Number of Strike Price Term to Expiry

Options

Mr Neil Herbert 2,000,000 60 pence Two years from date of issue

Mr Lennard Kolff 2,000,000 60 pence Two years from date of issue

Ms Amanda Harsas 2,000,000 60 pence Two years from date of issue

Mr Stuart Crow 1,000,000 60 pence Two years from date of issue

The EGM materials will be despatched to shareholders today. A copy of the EGM materials can be viewed via the following links:

Notice of Meeting & Explanatory Memorandum:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3304O_1-2023-1-30.pdf

A copy of the EGM materials can also be obtained via the Company's website https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/gm-notices

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

[email protected]

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin

Bessie Elliot
[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



