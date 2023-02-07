Enterprises in the U.K. are investing in analytics services significantly more than those in other regions, with companies across several industries seeking to derive business value from data, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for the U.K. finds that British firms in utilities, hospitality, food, fashion and shipping and logistics are leading the charge, with construction and automotive companies also adopting new analytics capabilities.

“Companies based in the U.K. are strategizing for survival in the digital age by focusing on improving customer experience, operational excellence and employee engagement,” said Stephen Coward, U.K. analytics lead at ISG. “Analytics services help them better utilize data to achieve these goals.”

One of the hottest areas for investment in the U.K. is analytics for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, ISG says. Banks, manufacturers, health care companies and public agencies in particular are using analytics to achieve and measure progress in these closely watched areas, and service providers have developed dedicated offerings to tackle ESG challenges.

U.K.-based organizations are also zooming in on data governance and lineage as the importance of maintaining trust increases, the report says. With the growing need to place data in context, companies are embracing solutions and services related to metadata.

Data has become the foundation of decision-making in many enterprises in the U.K., creating rising interest in decision science, ISG says. Rather than just reviewing data to see how they performed in the past, companies are using it as a guide for developing strategies that shape day-to-day operations. Applications have included identifying customer preferences, targeting advertisements and choosing store locations.

Unlike U.S. companies, U.K. organizations strongly prefer service providers with a domestic presence, both for delivering services and for considering local industry, domain and cultural attributes, the report says.

“Understanding the nuances of the U.K. market is crucial when it comes to deriving insights that can drive business outcomes,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This lends an advantage to well-established providers in the region.”

The report also explores other analytics services trends in the U.K., including the challenges of heterogeneous IT environments and the trend toward democratization of data to empower individuals to perform analytics.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across five quadrants: Data Science Services — Transformation Service Providers, Data Science Services — Specialist Analytics Providers, Data Engineering Services — Transformation Service Providers, Data Engineering Services — Specialist Analytics Providers, and Data Monetization Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, IBM, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. It names Beyond Analysis, Croud, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Fractal, Reply, Tech Mahindra, Tredence and Virtusa as Leaders in two quadrants each. Dufrain, Ei Square, Genpact and LatentView Analytics are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTIMindtree is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants. Quantiphi is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants.

A customized version of the report is available from Indium+Software.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005366/en/