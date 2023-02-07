PolyPid to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on February 8, 2023

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
Conference Call:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdad8bd318dec4d3cb9437ab9c40bd263
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rak4fxxm

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
[email protected]

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
[email protected]

