Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ422.

What: Spotify Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 489 million Monthly Active Users and 205 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 100 million tracks including 5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

