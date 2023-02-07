Immuneering To Present at Guggenheim 2023 Oncology Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation ( IMRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activating events, today announced that management will present at Guggenheim’s 2023 Oncology Conference to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering.

Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Feb 9, 2023
Time: 3:20 - 3:45 PM ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to create medicines for all patients with solid tumors driven by RAS mutations and other MAPK pathway activation events. Immuneering is evaluating its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations (NCT05585320). IMM-1-104 aims to achieve pan-RAS activity that selectively impacts cancer cells to a greater extent than healthy cells, through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily dosing. Deep cyclic inhibition is a novel mechanism that aims to deprive tumor cells of the sustained proliferative signaling required for rapid growth, while providing a cadenced, normalized level of signaling designed to spare healthy cells. This new mechanism was engineered using Immuneering's proprietary informatics-based discovery platform, and the development of Immuneering's pipeline is translationally guided by the Company's proprietary, human-aligned 3D tumor platform combined with patient-aligned bioinformatics. Immuneering's second product candidate, IMM-6-415, is designed to provide deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with an accelerated cadence relative to the once daily dosing of IMM-1-104. IMM-6-415 is currently in IND-enabling studies. Immuneering's earlier drug discovery pipeline includes five additional targeted oncology programs as well as two neuroscience programs.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczOTI2NyM1MzgyMDY2IzIyMDkzOTY=
Immuneering-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.