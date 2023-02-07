MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that on January 30, 2023, the MSCI Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed C.D. Baer Pettit, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, to serve as a director on the Board effective immediately. Following this appointment of Mr. Pettit, the Board is now comprised of 12 directors, including 10 independent directors.

“Baer and I have been close partners for 23 years in building MSCI into what it is today. I am confident Baer’s strategic insights and contributions to our Board will be as significant as his tremendous impact on the firm’s growth and success,” said Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“I look forward to continuing to lead MSCI as CEO along with Baer as President for many more years, and now as fellow Board members as well,” added Mr. Fernandez.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Baer to the MSCI Board. The Board has interacted extensively with Baer over his long tenure at MSCI and has benefitted immensely from the depth and breadth of his expertise, operational insights and strategic vision. Baer’s truly unique skills, experience and perspective will significantly strengthen the Board’s effectiveness and ability to create shareholder value,” said Robert G. Ashe, MSCI’s Lead Director.

“I look forward to contributing my expertise and deep knowledge of MSCI, its people, clients, operations and value proposition to the MSCI Board to help drive continued value creation for our shareholders and all other stakeholders,” remarked Mr. Pettit.

Mr. Pettit joined MSCI in 2000 and has served as MSCI’s President since October 2017 and Chief Operating Officer since January 2020, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer from 2015 to 2017. He is responsible for all of the Company’s commercial and operational functions, including client coverage, marketing, product management, research and product development, technology and operations. Other roles previously held by Mr. Pettit include Head of Products, Head of Index Products, Head of Marketing and Head of Client Coverage.

Mr. Pettit holds a Master of Arts degree in history from Cambridge University and a Master of Science degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

