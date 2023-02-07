SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. to Keynote First Advantage Collaborate Conference

Thought Leader to Address Key Topics Impacting Today’s Workforces

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation ( FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, today announced that Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), will be the keynote speaker at Collaborate 2023.

Collaborate is an annual, industry-exclusive background screening conference designed for First Advantage customers and partners. This year’s invitation-only event will take place April 12 – 14 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

With over 318,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM is the largest HR trade association in the world, impacting the lives of 115 million workers every day. Mr. Taylor is a renowned global authority on the future of employment, culture, and leadership and a nationally recognized bestselling author. His book, RESET: A Leader’s Guide to Work in the Age of Upheaval,is in the Wall Street Journal’s top three list of best-selling hardcover business books. He generously donates all author proceeds to benefit the SHRM Foundation and its commitment to empowering HR as a social force for change. A sought-after voice on all matters affecting work, Mr. Taylor authors the weekly USA Today column, Ask HR. A SHRM Senior Certified Professional who serves as a Trustee of the University of Miami, and he is a member of the corporate boards of Guild Education, iCIMS, and XPO Logistics (: XPO).

Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer at First Advantage, said, “Change is the only constant, and Mr. Taylor will be helping our attendees discover what’s next in HR. We’re looking forward to learning from his knowledge as one of the world’s leading global employment experts as he addresses the future of work, organizational culture and how to set a new standard for your business.”

Updates to the full agenda can be accessed at https://info.fadv.com/collaborate2023-agenda. For further details, including registration information, please visit https://info.fadv.com/collaborate2023.

About First Advantage
First Advantage ( FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Media Contact:
Mariah Mellor
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(888) 314-9761

