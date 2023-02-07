Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, Banking-as-a-Platform Offering, Well Positioned for Expansion into United Kingdom and European Union



Rego Payment Architectures Inc, patented privacy-first platform and award winning super app, Mazoola® recognized as first and only COPPA and GDPR compliant family mobile wallet

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) ( RPMT), announced its white labeled, Banking-as-a-Platform (“BaaP”) offering, MazoolaEnabledSM, has been awarded the GDPRkids™ Privacy Assured Shield by PRIVO®. The award comes at a critical time, substantiating REGO’s continued discussions on BaaP expansion into the United Kingdom (“UK”) and European Union (“EU”).

PRIVO® is an independent, third-party organization committed to safeguarding children's personal information collected online. PRIVO aims to help parents and their children exercise control over personal information in the digital world. PRIVO offers certification and compliance programs that support their members to meet privacy compliance for the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as it relates to children and the UK’s Children’s Code.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious stamp of approval,” says Peter S. Pelullo, REGO’s Chief Executive Officer. “From inception, REGO has been committed to supporting families and their children in building engaging commerce and money management experiences without compromise on child privacy or safety. Recent events such as the passing of CAADCA and Epic Games’ COPPA privacy violation, highlight that regulatory protection of children is a top priority for both legislators and the business community. PRIVO’s GDPRKids Privacy Assured Shield is a testament to financial institutions that the REGO platform is upholding the highest privacy protections for children. REGO is uniquely positioned to support financial institutions’ expansion into the youth category by removing the fear of violating COPPA, UK or GDPR privacy protection regulations. This award continues to strengthen our position in the marketplace and expansion globally.”

Family-oriented solution provider REGO is a privacy-first platform, best known for its award-winning super app, Mazoola®. With mounting pressure for greater safeguards of children online, and the mobile wallet space projected to surpass $3.5 trillion, REGO provides banking and financial institutions an opportunity to offer a safe, secure banking-as-a-service experience to build lasting, engaging relationships with families.

REGO offers several fintech-for-kids solutions, including MazoolaEnabledSM, a white label version of Mazoola®, and MazoolaPaySM, a buy-flow payment button offering children anonymity while purchasing goods online. Built on the same patented, COPPA and GDPR certified technology, both MazoolaEnabled and MazoolaPay ensure a child’s privacy always remains protected.

About PRIVO

PRIVO is the first and leading global industry expert in children’s online privacy and delegated consent management. PRIVO has been an FTC approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, certifying hundreds of apps, sites and games that are top performing and well-known kid brands, PRIVO has been developing privacy solutions to empower positive, transparent and secure online relationships between companies, families and schools. PRIVO’s signature Kids Privacy Assured Program helps companies navigate the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the numerous student digital privacy laws in addition to offering compliant privacy technology solutions that include youth registration, age verification, parental consent and account management. https://www.privo.com/.



About REGO

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola®, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

