Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in BioInvent International AB

1 hours ago
LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / BioInvent International (

STO:BINV, Financial)

Lund, Sweden, January 31, 2023 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the company's total number of shares as per January 31, 2023 amounts to 65,804,362 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes.

The increase in the number of shares and votes results from the directed issue of USD 3 million (approximately SEK 31 million) to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) by issuance of 836,478 shares, announced on January 17, 2023 in connection with BioInvent entered into a partnership with LLS TAP.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities. The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
[email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2023-01-31 10:00 CET.

Attachments

GuruFocus Screeners

