Rain Oncology to Participate in the 2023 Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:35 a.m. ET, being held in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here. A replay of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the event and will be archived on the Rain website at www.rainoncology.com.

About Rain Oncology Inc.
Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczOTEzMyM1MzgxNzA2IzUwMDA0ODY0MQ==
Rain-Oncology-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.