The+Hartford announced that it is included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This marks the eighth consecutive year The Hartford has been named to the index since its inauguration in 2016.

“We are proud to again receive this prestigious recognition for our gender-inclusive policies and practices that drive representation and inclusion for women,” said The Hartford’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Susan Johnson. “We are creating a sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) culture by taking a whole-company approach embedded in all levels of the organization, which continues to elevate women across the company.

To be considered for the index, The Hartford voluntarily participated in a Bloomberg GEI survey that asks questions related to each of the five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. The Hartford was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

The Hartford’s DEI strategy comprises board governance, CEO engagement, leadership accountability for the achievement of representation and pay data goals, and a commitment to the practices that encourage and enable all people to participate and achieve their full potential. The company has focused investments in talent development initiatives related to DEI strategies, including leadership training, addressing unconscious bias in systems that support talent management, mentoring and the company’s nine employee resource groups, which includes the Professional Women’s Network. To learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion at The Hartford, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com%2Fabout-us%2Fcorporate-diversity

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005051/en/