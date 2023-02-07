Primerica Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Fourth Consecutive Year

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services in the United States and Canada, has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year.

Primerica is one of 484 companies from 11 sectors across 45 countries and regions around the world, and one of only 166 U.S.-headquartered companies to be recognized as having a commitment to gender equality in the workplace. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities.

“As a company invested in cultivating an inclusive and equitable workplace for all, the advancement of women at all levels within Primerica is important to the continued success of our company,” said Glenn J. Williams. “Our commitment is reflected in the number of women occupying leadership roles, and inclusion in the Bloomberg GEI for the fourth year in a row reaffirms we’re on the right path to making meaningful progress.”

The 2023 GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-area reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Primerica submitted a survey created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica, through its subsidiaries, insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2021. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

