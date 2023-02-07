Research Project on the “radiation-induced defects in quartz” is a novel uranium vectoring technique pioneered by Dr. Yuanming Pan



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) ( TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to provide the following progress update on the Hearty Bay research program (the “Research Program”) currently being conducted by the Company’s research team on the Hearty Bay core samples collected from 14 diamond drill holes punched in the winter 2022 diamond drill program (see Traction’s previous news release dated August 30th, 2022).

The main purpose of the Research Program is to assist the Company in determining whether there are uranium-bearing fluids within a target area and to help Traction’s team define and trace the conduit(s) of any such uranium-bearing fluids. The data from the work examines quartz degradation caused by radiation emitted from decaying uranium as another vector to add to the Company’s exploration program.

Progress Update:

All selected core samples from the Hearty Bay Property (a total of 85 samples from 14 diamond drill holes) have been split into two halves.

One-half was made into polished thin sections for petrographic observations and the other half was then crushed, sieved, and cleaned for the separation of quartz.

The purest grains were handpicked under a binocular microscope and then cleaned again before powdering.

To date, 60 samples from 10 of the 14 diamond drill holes are ready for EPR measurements and interpretation.

Quartz separation for the remaining 25 samples from the last four boreholes is underway.



Technical Overview:

The Research Program is a collaboration between the University of Saskatchewan and Traction, and aims to make use of radiation-induced defects in quartz as a new vector for uranium exploration at the Company’s Athabasca Basin properties. The Research Program is based on the discovery of some radiation-induced defects in quartz formed from the bombardment of alpha particles emitted from the decay of uranium (and thorium) isotopes. The amounts of these radiation-induced defects in quartz often record the quantity/duration of uranium-bearing fluids that existed in that area in the past.

This method started from research on the Key Lake and McArthur River mines and has been applied to the Maw Zone, the Phoenix Deposit, and the Arrow Deposit.

The main analytical techniques used for the Research Program are cathodoluminescence (“CL”) imaging and electron paramagnetic resonance (“EPR”) spectroscopy. The former technique visually detects radiation-induced defects in minerals but is less sensitive, while the latter is more sensitive and allows quantitative estimations of radiation-induced defects.

The Research Program will start with a systematic sampling of drill cores from the Company’s properties and is followed by careful sample preparations and data analyses (polished thin sections for CL imaging and mineral separates for EPR). The anticipated results from this Research Program are in the form of a detailed documentation on the distribution (both 2D and 3D) of radiation-induced defects in quartz at both the Company’s properties, which can be integrated with data from other techniques (e.g. geophysics and geochemistry) to guide the exploration program (i.e., narrowing down targets for further exploration).

