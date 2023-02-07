NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share, payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2023.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

Contact:



Brooke Hart (Media)

[email protected]

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

[email protected]

757-380-2104