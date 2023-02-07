NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE), a curator, developer and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space announced today the appointment of former Kraft Foods Director of National Accounts Charlie McMenamin to its Board of Directors.

Charlie McMenamin is an accomplished 25-year consumer product veteran who has built and led sales organizations that range from $7m to $12b in annual sales. His industry successes were accomplished in Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG"), IT, Medical, and the BioTech vertical marketplaces, both domestically and internationally with companies such as Nabisco, Kraft Foods, P&G, Mondelez, and with Retailers such as Walmart, Target, ShopRite, Publix guiding many global brands. Charlie has been active in C-Level roles and responsibilities that have garnered record-breaking sales and operational efficiencies in the Forbes Top 20 CPG companies worldwide. Charlie has led multiple National Accounts Teams in the CPG industry and is currently the Chief Revenue Officer and Board of Advisors member for Primal Life Organics.

The Primal Life Organics Advisory Board includes Daymond John, Star of ABC's Shark Tank and CEO and Founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales; Dave Asprey, creator of the Bulletproof Diet; Emergent CEO Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oreal where he engineered the acquisition of Redken and Matrix leading L'Oreal during a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure; and Dr Chris Zaini, a world-renowned speaker, author, entrepreneur and former Mr. America, Mr. Universe, and IFBB Pro bodybuilder.

Charlie McMenamin, newly appointed Director of Emergent, stated, "I am thrilled and honored to bring my strategic CPG leadership experiences that will continue to drive Emergent Health Corporation's revenues and its growth plans for years to come".

Jim Morrison, CEO of Emergent added "Charlie McMenamin has had an incredible career driving some of the largest and most sophisticated sales forces in the world". His knowledge of almost every channel of retail distribution is unparalleled. In his role as a Board Member of EMGE Charlie will help guide the company's newly expanded retail role as we begin the rollout of our new products. I am looking forward to working with Charlie allowing him to use his vast retail expertise to benefit EMGE".

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. I will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on TwitterandLinkedin.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jim Morrison, CEO

Website

[email protected]

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737364/Emergent-Health-Appoints-Former-Kraft-Foods-Director-of-National-Accounts-Charlie-McMenamin-to-Its-Board-of-Directors



